Mumbai: The state government on Saturday declared that the women police officers in the state will have to serve only 8 hours of duty a day until further notice. Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey has instructed all commissioners and superintendents to reduce the working hours of all women police personnel from 12 hours to 8 hours on an experimental basis, considering that they have added family responsibilities alongside their jobs.

The decision has reportedly come after the women officials in the state had put forth the proposal for a reduction in working hours, citing that 8 hours of work instead of 12 hours will reflect positively on their work performance. As informed by the officials, they had claimed that the sick leaves and absentees will considerably decrease if the women get enough time to strike a balance between work, family and personal care.

After giving serious thought to these proposals, Director-General Sanjay Pandey gave written instructions to the senior officers of the state to give eight hours of duty to women officers on an experimental basis until further orders are given. The decision intends to relieve the mental and physical burden that the women officers might have to face due to prolonged hours of work along with the added responsibility of being homemakers.

