Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has signed a bill to ensure that the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra should not be held without OBC reservation.

The bill was unanimously passed by both the houses of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the issue of holding local body elections in Maharashtra without OBC reservation. Both were later sent to the Raj Bhavan by the secretary of the law department and the additional chief secretary. The ordinance was signed by the governor, Pawar said, adding that the agreement was signed by the governor after a meeting with officials. I thank the Governor for this, said Ajit Pawar.

"The state had issued the ordinance. His term expires today. The Supreme Court had said triple test, as you mentioned in it. Something was discussed in that ordinance. The ordinance was signed by the governor. Then the ordinance was turned into law. The law was passed in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Everyone, including the BJP, agreed with him. We asked the Supreme Court to co-operate, showing that law. He also suggested postponing the polls or holding elections with the OBC reservation," Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told media regarding the development.