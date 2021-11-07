Dehradun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was trolled on social media following his tweet on Saturday. Koshyari visited Namti Chetabagad Primary School and while sitting in the verandah of the school, he was reminiscing his childhood days.

Koshyari posted some pictures of this tour on his Twitter handle, after which he is constantly being trolled. Users are constantly giving their feedback. He tweeted, "Visited Chetabgarh Primary School today in his birthplace named Chetabgarh in Uttarakhand. Sitting on the porch of the school and recollecting the time spent there as a child."

One of the social media troller @A Negi tweeted and wrote that "your participation in the plight of Uttarakhand after 9th November 2000 is at the first place! If great men like you had foresight, love for Uttarakhand even a little, then today Uttarakhand would not have been a tired state, like you are sitting near a tree waiting for you in the weary school courtyard!"

At the same time, some positive comments have also come on this post of Koshyari. A user named @Sanjay Mathpal has written that Bhagat da Pranam. This school should definitely make us all proud by becoming visible and an inspiration to the common man. It would be nice if the government or voluntary organizations work in this with such intention.