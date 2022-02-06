Mumbai: After the tragic demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Maharashtra state government has decided to mourn her death by observing a public holiday tomorrow, February 7, 2022.

The notification regarding the same was issued this afternoon stating that her demise on Sunday, February 6 has caused immense damage to the music and the art world. 'In order to pay homage to this great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday 7 February as a sad day by exercising the powers vested in the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of The Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Act 26 of 1981)," the notice says.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced that the state shall be observing a half-day on February 7 to pay homage to the late singer. Additionally, she also passed the orders to play songs sung by Mangeshkar at every public spot, govt installation, and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

Bharat Ratna and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to her deteriorating health and breathed her last in Mumbai on February 6. Several fans and followers across the nation are mourning the death of the 92-year-old singer who has left behind her invaluable contribution to the Indian music industry. Mangeshkar's health had reportedly started deteriorating after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia together about a month ago.

