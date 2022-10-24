Maharashtra: Goods train derailed near Malkhed in Amravati
Published on: 11 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Goods train derailed near Malkhed in Amravati
Published on: 11 minutes ago
Amravati: A freight train met with an accident near Malkhed railway station on Monday morning due to which 20 of its coaches overturned. The derailment of the goods train has caused delays in the schedule of many trains going toward Mumbai and Howrah. Some trains had to be canceled due to the accident. (Further details awaited)
Loading...