Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Pranav Ashok Bhopale, a freestyle footballer from Vadangay village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, has added another feather to his cap. Pranav recently bagged the Guinness Book of World Records certificate for swinging the football on his hand as well as chest. Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for achieving the record feat.

Earlier, the record was held by Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh. According to the Guinness World Records, he has been certified for the most football arm rolls in one minute is 146 on Dec. 25, 2022. Pranav also held another GWR title for the most football head stall to nose stall transitions in one minute (81).

The GWR quoted him as saying that each attempt makes him feel more confident and positive, and helps him to discover his capabilities and focus. Sports teacher Ravindra Patil acted as the official witness and Ashok Chowgle, the coach of Vadangay Football Club was the timekeeper, as per the guidelines fixed by the GWR.

Also read: Freestyle footballer from West Bengal seeks financial assistance

Pranav also has held the record of balancing the football on his knee. He balanced a football on his knees for four minutes and twenty-seven seconds. Pranav has been practicing to break the record for the past two years. The freestyle football was cultivated as full-fledged career for honing new skills.

According the GWR, Pranav was inspired to attempt for a title after he saw a boy from country competing on the Guinness World Records social media channels. GWR said this opened up the door to record breaking for Pranav. Dedicating all of his time to practicing free style football skills, Pranav would regularly wake up at 5 am. He would rigorously train for the GWR attempt. For Pranav, achieving a GWR title is a lifetime achievement and he had done it twice. His first GWR came on Aug. 10, 2020.

During the practice session, he was accompanied by his mother Pratibha Bhopale, father Ashok Bhopale, elder brother Ajinkya Bhopale, uncle Sudhir Chikode, as well as president of Vadangay Football Club Raviraj More, Pravin Jadhav, all players, sports teacher Raghunath Patil, fitness coach of Ragadian Gym Vinayak Sutar, Abhijit Patil and others.