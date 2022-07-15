Nanded: Amid a flood-like situation in Maharashtra due to incessant rains for the last five days, a groom in Nanded district of the state reached his in-laws' house 7 km away for the wedding rituals on a makeshift boat. The groom Shahaji Rakde from Korri in Hadgaon taluka reached Sangam Chincholi in Umarkhed taluka while floating on a block of polystyrene (thermocol).

Traveling to the bride's house by road was impossible as the Sangamchincholi, the confluence of the Panganganadi and Kayadhu rivers since it was flooded. Shahaji from Hadgaon is an eighth grader.