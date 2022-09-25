Amravati: A fire broke out in the Children's Care Centre at the District Women's Hospital in Amravati on Sunday. Though no casualties have been reported in the incident, two children have reportedly sustained severe burn injuries. The fire was doused in time while the injured children were shifted to the Punjabrao Deshmukh Hospital for treatment.

Also read: Youth lynched by mob for abducting minor in Maharashtra

According to sources, the fire broke due to a short circuit. A fire brigade was immediately called after the fire started spreading. The fire was doused in time though the smoke caused problems for some children. However, the hospital administration has not given any statement on the matter so far.