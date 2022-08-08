Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at slums in Reay Road in Mumbai
Published on: 4 hours ago
Mumbai: A fire broke out in Slums of Ganesh Nagar at Reay Road area in South Mumbai on August 7. However, no casualties have been reported so far. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. It is suspected the fire might have broken out due to a cylinder blast. More details awaited. (ANI)
