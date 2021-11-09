Pune: A major fire broke out in the Pisoli area of Pune in Maharashtra in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at a furniture godown in the area.

The Fire Department said that after being informed about the incident at around 3.30 am, 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Personnel of Pune and PMRDA were also sent to the spot.

The Fire Department also said that they were finally able to bring the flames under control at around 6.30 am.

"The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control at around 6:30 am but all the material in the godown was destroyed in the fire," Fire Department said in a statement.

However, there were casualties in the incident. The Fire Department said that cooling operations are still continuing.