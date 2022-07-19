Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Five farmers stranded atop a tractor due to flooding were rescued on Monday by officials after nearly 15 hours. The paddy fields in Chimur taluka in Chandrapur district flooded on Sunday after the water from the nearby Uma river rose rapidly. Seeking shelter from the flood waters, the farmers climbed a tree and a tractor that was parked in the field.

The farmers had to spend the entire night stranded in the middle of the paddy fields in the hope that someone would come to their aid. Concerned about their absence, family members of the farmers informed the Tehsildar of the village. A rescue team was called from Chandrapur which successfully conducted an operation to rescue the farmers. The operation began on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 15 hours after the fields first flooded.