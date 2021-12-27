Mumbai: Former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested on allegations of corruption, will be produced in court again today. Anil Deshmukh has been remanded in judicial custody and has been in jail for the last 55 days. It is being speculated that Deshmukh may be released on bail after today's hearing.

In March 2021, Param Bir Singh, a top-notch Mumbai police officer, had framed corruption allegations against the NCP leader in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In the letter, he accused Deshmukh of ordering former API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city.

Vaze was arrested after the allegations, along with Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. While the former still remains in police custody, the latter have been released, but are still being interrogated.

The Chandiwal Commission has been appointed to look into the probe and is heading the proceedings in the matter.

Also read: Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Waze appear before Chandiwal Commission