Pune (Maharashtra): The Income Tax Department on Tuesday attached the properties of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1000 crores.

"Income Tax Department has attached properties of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1000 cr. Five properties including Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point, Mumbai has been attached by IT Dept. Last month, IT Dept conducted raids at houses & companies of Pawar's sisters," sources told ANI.

Speaking on the development, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that attempts are being made to tarnish the image of the party.

As per reports the list of properties that could be seized are sugar factory worth Rs. 600 crores, a flat in South Delhi worth Rs 20 crores, an office in Mumbai worth Rs 25 crores, a resort in Goa worth Rs 250 crore) and lands in 27 different places in the state which is estimated to be around Rs 500 crores.

Former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the wee hours of Tuesday, thereby dealing a huge blow to the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

