Mumbai (Maharashtra): Twenty Covid-affected people died in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday as the state battled with a huge surge in infections logging over 18,000 cases in a day.

Of the 18,466 new COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday, 10860 cases, 34 percent higher than a day before, were reported from Mumbai alone. It was the highest daily count in the city since April 7, 2021.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

Pednekar suggested that people wear triple-layer masks while travelling by public buses and local trains.

She also appealed to them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might address the citizens in a couple of days, she added.

The cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron too went up to 653.

There are 66,308 active cases in the state.

The overall death toll in the state has shot up to 1,41,573.

4,558 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai.

As per these guidelines, the whole building or a wing of the building complex/society will be sealed if 20 percent of the building or a wing of building society is affected with COVID-19 cases or at least 10 COVID-19 cases are detected in the affected flats in total. The guidelines advise the patients and contacts to follow strictly the current guidelines of home quarantine and hygiene etiquettes during their time in quarantine.

