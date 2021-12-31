Mumbai: As many as 8,067 new covid cases were registered in the state of Maharashtra today. In the financial capital alone, 5,428 coronavirus patients have been registered.

Covid cases are now doubling in the state of Maharashtra. More than 5,300 cases were reported on Thursday.

The state reported four new Omicron patients today. All of these patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology. The patients are from Vasai Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Panvel respectively.

Maharashtra reported eight deaths due to covid today. At present, the death rate in the state is 2.11 per cent.

1,766 Covid patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. A total of 65,09,096 covid patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra. The Covid recovery rate in the state is 97.46 per cent.

Mumbai, today, reported 5631 new patients. The number of covid patients in the financial capital has been on the rise since December. In early December, the city registered 108 covid positive cases. Today Mumbai registered 5631 new covid positive cases today. Mumbai reported one Covid death today.

In Dharavi, the number of patients has increased and 34 covid cases were reported from Dharavi today.

Despite a drastic increase in the number of patients, 92 per cent of the hospital beds in the city are vacant. This is because a majority of Covid patients are asymptomatic. However, the rapid increase in the number of patients has become a cause of concern for the Mumbaikars and the Health Department of Maharashtra as well.

Meanwhile, Pune is also witnessing an increase in daily new covid cases. 412 patients tested covid positive in Pune city today.

Nagpur district has also seen an increase in the number of covid patients in the last few days. The district recorded 90 covid positive cases on Friday.

