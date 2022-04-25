Malappuram (Kerala): A couple from Maharashtra was caught in Valanchery, Malappuram with more than Rs 1 crore cash and 117 gold coins. They could not provide any documents to support their possessing the valuables and hence police have confiscated the cash and gold.

According to police sources, based on prior information that money was being transported from Coimbatore to Vengara in Malappuram, a police team intercepted the car of the couple and found the cash and jewellery concealed in secret chambers built inside the car seats. The currency notes were in Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 denominations.

Police said they have taken the two accused Thanaji Mouli and his wife Arjana, both natives of Maharashtra, to custody. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Valanchery police have registered a record for the highest number of hawala seizures in the state. In six cases, the Valanchery police have recovered Rs 8 crores in recent times.

