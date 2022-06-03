Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, along with police, arrested an alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba affiliate from the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror recruitment case. The accused identified as Aftab Hussain Shah, 30, who is being produced by the ATS before the court to get his remand was arrested by a special team of ATS from Kishtwar during a search operation at various places.

His arrest comes days after the ATS nabbed one Mohammad Junaid from Pune for working as a recruitment agent for the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier. The case registered at the Kalachauki police station is related to terror recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the accused Aftab Hussain Shah was in touch with Mohammad Junaid, as well as Lashkar-e-Taiba operators abroad to get youth into the terror fold.

