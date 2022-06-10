Ahmednagar: A 55-year-old self-styled Hindu priest was beaten to death for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in a suburb area of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Monday night. Police has detained four accused in the murder. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kashinath Sonar alias Sonar Baba (55).

As per sources, the mother of the 4-year-old boy was cooking when the boy went to the shop downstairs. When he did not return for 10 to 15 minutes, the woman went to look for him. She was told by a neighbour woman that her son was taken away by the accused. When the woman went to the man's house, she saw the man sodomising her minor son. As the woman raised hue and cry, the locals gathered and started beating him. He was rescued in a critical condition and was sent to the district hospital where he later died.

A case has been registered against the deceased on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman. Police recovered one video clip of the incident and detained four persons.

