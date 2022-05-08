Palghar (Maharashtra): As many as 19 policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles were vandalized when they tried to control the attack on employees of a steel company by more than 100 members of the trade union in Maharashtra's Palghar, said police on Sunday. Palghar police spokesman Sachin Nawadkar said that in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday on a steel company premises in Boisar town area of Palghar district, the police have so far arrested 27 people and are on the lookout for many others.

"There have been conflicts between labour union and management of Viraj Company. During a protest by members of labour union over their various demands, yesterday stones were pelted at police on company premises and 19 police personnel were injured. More than 27 persons have been arrested," said police. Heavy security has been deployed on the company premises.

ANI