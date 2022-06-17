Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): The magnanimity of an officer associated with the Uttar Pradesh transport department has become a talking point in his official circle as well as among employees. Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) RC Bhartiya became emotional when he heard the plight of a youth who had come to the Transport Office to pay the fine amount after mortgaging the jewellery of his mother.

The youth Vijay Kumar came with Rs 13,000 to the Transport Office to pay the Challan fee. His mother had arranged money after mortgaging her Mangalsutra to a jeweller. On Thursday, the youth Vijay Kumar was loitering at the Transport Office and a bit hesitant to talk to the ARTO Bhartiya. After a lot of cajoling, Vijay Kumar revealed the plight of his family to the officer. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Singhpur Talhi village under Purandarur police station limits in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, said to the officer that his family has been living in abject poverty.

Vijay Kumar told the officer that his father is the sole breadwinner in the family and his eyesight has also been impaired. "My father operates an auto-rickshaw and his vehicle was impounded and sent to Purandanpur police station because some valid papers were lacking. I am a daily wager and discontinued my high school education as I failed to clear the exam."

"A sum of Rs 24,500 fine amount, I was asked to pay. But, I was hoping the rest amount will be waived off. Otherwise, his father will have to shell out a land plot to compensate for the remaining fee for the Challan. My six sisters have attained the marriageable age, and only one sister has been married till now," said Vijay in between sobs.

On hearing the pathetic condition of the youth, the officer became emotional. ARTO RC Bhartiya not only paid the fine amount but also gave money for the vehicle's insurance. Besides, Bhartiya also gave Rs 17000 cash to Vijay so that he could carry on his education.