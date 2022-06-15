Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray is on the Ayodhya tour on Wednesday. The protest begin against his tour since Mahant Raju Das has termed it as a 'politically motivated tour'.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is already present in Ayodhya to prepare for Aditya Thackeray's visit. Addressing the media here, Raut said that Aditya Thackeray's program is completely religious and should not be linked with politics. Aditya will seek the blessings of Lord Ram and will visit the construction site of the Ram temple. He will also be present in the 'aarti' on the Sarayu river."

The visit comes at the backdrop of Shiv Sena being targeted by the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of Hindutva. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said Aditya's visit to Ayodhya is a non-political program. In response to Sanjay Raut's statement, Mahant Raju Das, the senior saint of Hanumangarhi, has named Aditya Thackeray as 'Kalnemi'- the monster in folks.

Raju Das remarked, "if this program of Thackeray is not political, then why the entire Ayodhya has been filled with hoarding banner posters." Hanumangarhi's Mahant announced that he is going to oppose Aditya's tour. In regards to Shiv Sena, he said that " it is no use shedding crocodile tears."

"This visit of Aditya Thackeray is completely politically motivated. If Aaditya Thackeray had come to Ayodhya as a devotee, he would have been welcomed with garlands of flowers. But posters are put up throughout Ayodhya of Aditya Thackrey before his visit. This denotes his political intention. Despite Sanjay Raut being present at the Saryu Ghat on Monday, he did not attend the Saryu river 'aarti'. What is the meaning of this?" Das added.