Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A former Mahant of the Kashi Vishwanath temple has announced that he will file a petition in a local court regarding the 'Shivling' found in the Kashi Vishwanath Gyanvapi complex. Speaking to ETV Bharat Dr. Kulpati Tiwari said that he will file the petition on Monday seeking the right to worship the 'shivling' and offer aarti and prasad. The petition will be filed in the Civil Court in Varanasi.

Former Saint of Kashi Vishwanath temple will file a petition in Gyanvapi case

Dr. Tiwari said that he has nothing to do with the ongoing controversy regarding the Gyanvapi issue and is only concerned with daily worshipping of the 'shivling'. "We have nothing to do with any controversy. We are only concerned with the devotion and worshipping of our God. The wall which has been built in front of Nandi in the premises should be demolished and daily puja should be allowed," said Dr. Tiwari.

He said that since the matter is related to religion, he has selected Monday as the day of filing the petition after consulting an astrologer.

