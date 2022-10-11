Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaal temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. The unique feature of this temple separates it from the other 11 Jyotirlingas is it is spread to the other three corners of the country. The existence of the Mahakaaleshwar temple dates back to even before the Dwapar Yuga. The temple was destroyed by the invaders during the Mughal period on several occasions. But the temple withstood the onslaughts and it was renovated on several occasions.

From ancient times to the present day, the temple architecture of Mahakaal achieved a remarkable change. During the Mughal period, the temple was destroyed in the 11th century and by the Delhi Sultanate ruler during the 13th century. But the Mahakaal temple again regained its past glory. Many Hindu kings took up the cudgels against the Mughals and beautified the temple.

Now with the construction of Mahakal Lok (corridor), the temple premises have been expanded from the existing 2.8 to 47 hectares. It is about nine times bigger than the Kashi Dham corridor in Varanasi. A detailed description of the Mahakaal temple can be found in a seventh-century book in Sanskrit Kadambari authored by Banabhatta. In the 11th century, Raja Bhoj reconstructed the Mahakaal temple. Raja Bhoj also raised the temple spire further. Since the sixth century, the tradition of celebrating the Mahakaal festival has been going on. Banabhatta had mentioned the festival on rock edicts also.