Ujjain: The devotees thronging the Mahakaaleshwar Temple never forget to take back home the special Laddoos; which has bagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Five Star ratings for maintaining hygiene and quality during the making of the Prasad. People involved in preparation of these special Laddoos are examined by the doctors frequently so as to ensure that quality and purity of the products are not compromised.

Prices of these Laddoos have become costlier by Rs 40 per kg. After the new price tag, the Special Prasad would now cost Rs 300 per kg instead of Rs 260 per kg. Now, the prices are up by 15%.

Despite the increase in prices of Mahakaal Laddoos are still a loss making proposition. The input cost for production of these Laddoos is still higher compared to profit after tax. The Laddoo manufacturing business has been experiencing loss in the range of 70% to 80%. Rise in prices of the these Special Mahakaal Laddoos by 15% will not make much difference, say temple authorities.

These Laddoos are prepared on no-profit-no-loss basis; therefore, plans are underway to sell these sweet delicacies at the Indore Airport, Mangal Nath Temple at Ujjain, railway station and the bus-stand.

The special Laddoos are prepared in pure desi ghee, Besan and Rawa and laced with dry fruits to enhance the taste and flavor.

The Five Star ratings to these special Laddoos by FSSAI will remain valid for two years.