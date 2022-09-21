Godda: Member of Legislative Assembly from Mahagama, Deepika Pandey Singh staged a unique protest on Wednesday by taking bath in mud water in the middle of Sidho Kanhu Chowk in Mehrma. She stood in knee-deep water accumulated on the road to highlight the poor quality of roads. She blamed Godda MP Nishikant Dubey for delaying the construction of the road despite complaints from locals.

Mahagama MLA stages protest by taking bath in mud water

During the protest, Singh said, "This is a road on the National Highway and it is the responsibility of the MP to maintain it, but MP Nishinkat Dubey is not paying attention to it." She alleged that Dubey was responsible for the condition of roads in Mahagama, Mehrma, and Thakurgangati blocks. She further added that Dubey even halted the construction of a 300-bed hospital.

The MLA has appealed to CM Hemant Soren to look into the matter. She demanded that Godda-Pirpainti NH 133 be built in her area alleging that the Centre and its representatives only provide assurance, and that it is futile to expect anything from them.