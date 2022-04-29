Mahabubabad (Telangana): In a harrowing incident at Vemunur here, a minor aged 17 years, killed her father over a property dispute. The victim has been identified as Venkanna (46), a daily laborer, who was looking after his daughter alone after his wife committed suicide 10 months back because of family issues. Followed by an argument over the girl's love affair and property rights, she attacked her father with a stick, causing him serious injuries and eventually leading to his death.

A few moths back, the accused reportedly told her father that she is in love with a man and wants to get married to him. Because of her young age, the man refused to allow the marriage, triggering an argument. Soon the scuffle turned into a violent episode, leading to the murder. As revealed in the preliminary investigation, both father and daughter were skeptical about each other over property matters and got into arguments frequently over it. They had therefore decided to keep the property papers with their relatives in the village and later with the caste elders.

The police in the area took cognizance of the matter and registered a case against the minor. During the investigation, the locals in the village told the police about the whole property matter. Police are now investigating if the accused had an accomplice in the crime. "Venkanna was an alcoholic and would frequently have arguments with his daughter over property matters. During one such argument on Thursday, the girl attacked her father with a stick. The man sustained bleeding injuries on head and died on the spot," a police official said. Police have also taken the girl into custody and launched an investigation.

Also read: Two arrested after suspected rape, murder of Guntur woman