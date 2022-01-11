Haridwar: Mahabharat fame and a well-known artist in the TV world, Puneet Issar posted a video message on social media demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against the saints and the ongoing SIT investigation in the Haridwar hate speech incident.

Issar said things that were said during the dharma sansad (religious assembly) by some of the religious workers have been misinterpreted and presented in a wrong manner, leading to FIR and action against the saints.

I just want to say that this saint community always use to work for human and social welfare and lead a path for society. Whenever the country or the religion faced any calamity, the saint community came forward and to help the society. So I just want to appeal to the government to resolve the matter of this Dharma Sansad peacefully as soon as possible. Because for every Indian, Hindu and believer on Sanatan Dharma this saint community is revered to them.

As per the information, the Saint community has announced to organize a protest meeting on 16 January in protest against the action taken against the saints in the Haridwar hate speech incident.

In December 2021, a dharma sansad (religious assembly) of Hindu ascetics was held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand, India, where hate speeches were delivered calling for genocide of Muslims and other minorities in the name of protecting Hinduism

