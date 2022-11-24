Pune: In a unique initiative a youth in Pune is cultivating saffron which is usually grown in Pampore in Kashmir by means of container farming. The idea struck Shailesh Modak, a former software engineer, originally from Nashik, when considering the high price of saffron-Rs 300 to Rs 1500 per gram- and the fact that only 3 to 4 per cent of the domestic demand is cultivated in the country, decided that it would be a profitable venture to frow the crop through container farming.

The experiment started by Shailesh six years ago is being conducted using the aeroponic method. He has planted saffron tuber in a container of about 320 square feet. Shailesh said that initially he ordered 12 kg of the saffron tuber from Pampore in Kashmir and planted them in a container in a controlled environment.

" When I saw that the saffron tubers were growing in the container, I went to Kashmir and spoke to the saffron farmers there about it. I use technologies such as air circulator, chiller, AC, dehumidifier, a charcoal-based technique to increase humidity and control the temperature in the container,' said Shailesh.

He has set up the container in the Warje area of ​​Pune where 400 to 600 tubers are kept in a tray. Shailesh is hopeful of growing about 1.5 kg of saffron from it. At the current market price of Rs 499 per gram, he is likely to get Rs.6.23 lakh per kg from the crop. He has so far invested Rs. 8 lakh on the project.