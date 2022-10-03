Palghar: A 35-year-old man died at a Garba event while dancing at an in the Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district. Police said that upon hearing that his son has died, the father of the deceased collapsed within moments and died on the spot.

According to police sources, the deceased as Manish Narapji Sonigra suddenly collapsed while dancing at a Garbant at the Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They further revealed that Sonigra was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) but was declared brought dead by doctors.

"On hearing about the death, the man's father also collapsed and died on the spot," said an official of Virar Police Station. Police said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.