Aurangabad: Youngsters gathered along the route of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy in Nanded on Saturday to demand the commencement of the police recruitment drive. The police had to use force to move the youngsters out of the way for Fadnavis' convoy to pass in Shree Nagar area, Nanded Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told PTI.

The deputy chief minister was in Nanded for an event organised to mark the Hyderabad Liberation Day. After attending the function, Fadnavis moved to Shree Nagar, where an event was planned on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the senior policeman said.

While the function was underway, youth gathered near the venue and demanded the commencement of the police recruitment drive, he said. Fadnavis met them at the roadside and took their representation, Shewale said. "As the convoy had to move further, the police cleared the road and moved the youngsters aside by hitting the lathis on the ground. There was no lathi charge as such and no one was injured. We detained some of them and let them go after questioning," Shewale said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis denied reports of lathi charge and assured that the state government will start the police recruitment process.

Talking to reporters later in Pune, Fadnavis said, "There was neither jostling nor did the police resort to lathi charge." (PTI)