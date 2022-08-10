Wardha: In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her 14-yr-old son after an argument between them turned violent in Wardha area of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The arrests were made after police recovered the partially burnt head of the victim identified as Anil Madhukar Bendle -- originally a resident of Malkapur Bodad and living in Pulgav for some months -- near the railway tracks of Pulgaon town on August 6.

On August 7, the local police registered a murder case following a complaint by the deceased's brother Sunil Bendle. It is learned that the victim Bendle, who previously worked in the Home Guard Force, became addicted to alcohol and used to have frequent quarels with his wife Manisha.

On Saturday, the argument turned violent and Manisha killed her husband and cut the body into pieces. She tried to dispose off the body parts after burning them, officials said. At around 2 pm on Saturday, they stuffed the body into a bag and took the body in an auto to Malkapur, Bendle's native village, they added.

When her father-in-law asked what was in the bag, Manisha said that there were old clothes in it. Later, Manisha and her son threw the body on the track at some distance from Pulgaon railway station.

Police, along with the forensic team, collected the body pieces from the spot and arrested Manisha and took the minor boy into custody. Further probe into the case is going on.