Nagpur: Two persons were killed when a speeding truck ran over them after they fell off their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Kodegaon village on Khapa-Saoner road around 3.30 pm, an official said.

The victims Lokesh Dhanraj Gharat (21) and Aditya Satyapal Kanojia (17) were heading towards Khapa from Saoner on a motorcycle, he said.

In order to avoid getting hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, brakes were applied by the motorcyclist and the two-wheeler skidded, the official said. The duo fell and were crushed by the truck, he said, adding that the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Khapa police. (PTI)