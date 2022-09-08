Palghar: A 19-year-old woman whose child died minutes after delivery in Wada area of Maharashtra's Palghar district has also succumbed to post-birth complications, a health official said on Thursday. Tanuja Pardhi of Savroili village in Vikramgad taluka had given birth in her home on Tuesday and the child, born prematurely in the seventh month, died minutes later, he said.

"The woman was shifted to Wada rural hospital after she developed complications. She was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state with bleeding. She died at around 4 pm on Wednesday," he said. The woman got married in May last year and this was her first delivery, the hospital official added. (PTI)