Nashik: In a shocking incident, a male teacher at Government Girls' Ashram School at Devgaon in Trimbakeshwar taluka, directed girls having menstruation to avoid planting trees during a plantation drive. It is learned that during the tree plantation program on the school premises, a teacher named RT Devare issued a strange directive that girls who are menstruating should skip plantation drive, leaving girl students in shock.

It is said that the teacher issued the diktat out of his superstitious belief after the trees planted by the girls last year did not survive. "The teacher did not let me plant trees this year saying that the girls who were on periods cannot participate in the program," a girl student said. She further alleged that the teacher warned of awarding low marks in her class 12 examination.