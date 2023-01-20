Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Friday called for concerted efforts to end regressive customs and said the movement for social change should start from one's own home.

Speaking at a "haldi kumkum" function, a social gathering of married women, organised by the Mazgaon Dockyard Employees Union, the NCP MP from Baramati said social change is not defined by merely what one wears. Social change comes through a change in mindset. We must work together to bring that change, she said.

Just as men have the right to live without many restrictions after the death of their wives, widows too deserve the same, she said. The NCP leader pitched for discussions on issues like female foeticides, dowry, and domestic violence, saying such talks could usher in welcome changes in society. You should practise what you preach and education can bring social change, she said. (PTI)