Latur: Police have formed a special squad in Maharashtra's Latur district to take action against businessmen who sell nylon 'manja', the string used to fly kites, despite a ban on it, an official said. A large number of people in parts of the country fly kites as a tradition during the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, celebrated on January 14. The government had banned the use of nylon 'manja' as it posed a threat to the lives of birds, animals and humans.

After it came to light that some shopkeepers were storing and selling such threads, the Latur police on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special team to take action against those who violate the government order, the official said. Earlier, the Latur police had registered a case against a shopkeeper after seizing the banned threads from his possession, he said. The police have appealed to citizens not to use the nylon 'manja'. People have also been asked to contact the police if they come across anyone using it, the official said. (PTI)