Thane: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 13.66 lakh to the family of a businessman who was killed in a road accident in 2016.

In the order issued last month, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, MACT member M M Walimohammed ordered the offending truck's owner and its insurer to jointly and severally make the payment within two months along with an interest of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

If the respondents fail to do so, they will have to make the payment at an interest of eight per cent per annum till the realisation of the amount, the tribunal said.

The claimants, including the deceased's wife, two children and parents, residents of Bhandup in neighbouring Mumbai told the tribunal that the victim, Rajesh Mishra, then aged 35, ran a business and earned Rs 45,000 per month.

On April 15, 2016, he was proceeding on a motorcycle from Mankoli towards Anjur Patha in Thane district where a speeding truck hit his vehicle.

The victim fell from the two-wheeler and died on the spot.

In its order, the tribunal said the claim of the truck's insurer, that it was was a case of contributory negligence, was not acceptable.

