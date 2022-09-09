Mumbai: Retired Police Officers Association in Maharashtra has sought a police FIR against independent MLA Navneet Rana for allegedly giving communal color to a tiff of a girl in Amravati with her family, and passing it as a 'love jihad' case. President of Retired Police Welfare Association, Bhausaheb Andhalkar, who retired as a police officer in the Maharashtra Police Force, warned of state-wide protests by the police in case the police officials do not take any action against Navneet Rana.

Rana recently alleged that a Hindu girl was abducted and forced to marry a person of different religion, further accusing the local police of recording Rana's phone call when she called them. The independent MP, who was also in headlines during the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, along with some workers of a Hindu organization, had created a ruckus at the Rajapeth police station and started arguing with the police demanding to produce the girl before them.

Rana had earlier said that the girl's parents approached her with a complaint that the girl was kept in detention. “But when I called the police, they recorded my phone. Who gave you the right to record my phone call?” she alleged. Rana said that the police were not producing the girl before the family.

However, the President of the Retired Police Welfare Association, Bhausaheb Andhalkar said that the girl who Rana was claiming to have eloped, had left the house because of a family dispute. After Rana's claims, Amravati, Pune, and Satara police searched for the said girl and brought the truth to the fore, Andhalkar said. He added that such misconduct by Rana will not be tolerated.