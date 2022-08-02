Mumbai: In an inspiring philanthropic act, a Mumbai-based organisation has been providing employment to the specially-abled for the last over three decades. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Bipin Joshi office bearer at the National Association of Disassembled Enterprises (NADE), which is based in Vikhroli, said that the organization has been providing employment to the specially-abled since 1987 when it was first set up.

For the last five years, in particular, the organisation has been providing employment to 150 specially-abled persons, who are being imparted umbrella-making skills. Joshi said that they make 30 to 40 thousand umbrellas of different colours a year. Besides open market selling, Joshi said they have also turned to online sales. In fact, the majority of the sale of umbrellas is through online mode, Joshi said. He appealed to people to prefer the umbrellas made by the organisation to help the cause of employment for the specially-abled.