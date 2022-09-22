Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded a man in custody of the probe agency till October 1 a day after he was arrested while seeking to surrender in the murder case of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe.

Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after he shared on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Shaheem Firoz Ahmed (22), who was nabbed by NIA from the court premises on Wednesday when he had come to surrender before the special judge hearing the matter, was on the run and the probe agency had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading his arrest.

Ahmed is the 11th person to be arrested in the case and was sent in the custody of the NIA till October 1 by Special Judge AK Lahoti.

The NIA had sought custody of 14 days to confront him with other accused in the case. Ahmed's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan didn't oppose the remand and said the accused wanted to co-operate with the probe agency and, thus, had come to court on Wednesday to surrender. Ahmed is a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city of Maharashtra.

The NIA had registered a case in the murder of Kolhe under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.