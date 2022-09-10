Palghar: A worker was killed and five others injured when a hot liquid from a furnace spilled on them at a factory manufacturing steel products in the Wada area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The police have registered an offense under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the company for the incident that took place on August 22, sub-inspector Dileep Pawar of Wada police station said.

The accident occurred at Surya Company in Abitghar village around 10 pm on August 22, when hot melted steel from a furnace spilled on the workers. The injured workers were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died on August 29, the official said. The Wada police received an intimation about the death on Friday, after which additional section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) was added to the case registered against the company management, he said.

The FIR has been registered against factory manager Siddhartha Kumar Balram Pande for not providing PPEs to workers, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far. PTI