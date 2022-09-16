Nandurbar (Maharashtra): After 45 days of being kept buried in a salt pit by her father alleging that she did not get justice even after being "raped and murdered", the body of a girl has finally been recovered from the Khadkaya area in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra on Thursday. The father of the deceased alleged that a case of suicide was lodged even though she was "raped and murdered". He also claimed that the initial post-mortem report was manipulated.

Police officials on Thursday were finally able to get the consent of the family members to exhume the body after agreeing to their demand that it will once again subjected to a post-mortem in Mumbai. Police sources said that as per the demands of the family members of the deceased the body has been sent for post-mortem to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased alleged that in the initial post-mortem report the aspect of rape was glossed over. Official sources said that the girl was taken away from the village in a car by force on August 1 by Ranjit Thackeray, a resident of Vavi in Maharashtra, and one other person.

After some time she called her family members saying that she was being molested and said that she might be killed by the accused. Soon after her family members received a call that she had died by suicide. When they rushed to the spot they found that her body was hanging from a tree.

Her family members claimed that the accused destroyed evidence and took down her body and destroyed evidence before they reached the spot. However, police registered a case of suicide and arrested three persons including Thackeray.