Amravati (Maharashtra): Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati has accused local police of recording her phone call over an alleged 'love jihad' case. Rana, who has been in news for quite some time now due to her firebrand politics, alleged that a local girl was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a person of different religion. After this matter came to light, Rana along with some workers of a Hindu organisation visited the Rajapeth police station and started arguing with the police demanding to produce the girl before them.

Rana said that the girl's parents approached her with a complaint that the girl was kept in detention. “But when I called the police, they recorded my phone. Who gave you the right to record my call?” she alleged. While the man has been taken into custody, Rana said that the police were not producing the girl before the family. Rana gave an ultimatum to the police to find the girl within two hours.

Also read: Amravati murder case: MP Navneet Rana demands inquiry against city CP for 'suppressing the case'

In July, Rana had alleged that Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh tried to suppress Umesh Kolhe's murder case as a mere robbery before it came to light, thereby demanding an inquiry against her. The 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe, a chemist by profession, was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants, allegedly because of one of his posts on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said.

The accused, as per police, committed the offense on June 21 at around 10:30 pm while Kolhe was walking on the street, presumably on his way back home.