Amravati: Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana said that she had received a letter from an unidentified individual stating that some were keeping a tab on her movements. The writer urged the MP to be more cautious while staying in the state and while moving around.

Sharing the letter, the Parliamentarian said the writer had signed the letter claiming to be as her "well-wisher". “I am a common person in our city. You helped my parents during Corona. Some people are following you and you should be careful,” she quoted the letter as saying.

It further said some suspects from Rajasthan have arrived in the city. They had been gathering recce of the MPs movement and that they had visited her house as well. The handwritten letter in Marathi which was sent to the MP had cropped up after the Lok Sabha member spoke in support of the recent murder of a chemist Umesh Kolhe.

Earlier in May, the MP had received threat calls after she recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Police had said the caller threatened Rana that she would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra and would be killed if she recited Hanuman Chalisa again.