Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab was questioned for more than 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency, an official said. The ED had summoned Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. He was summoned again by the ED for questioning on Wednesday.

Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 11.20 am on Tuesday and came out at around 10.45 pm, the official said. He was earlier summoned on June 15, but skipped the deposition then citing official work. The federal agency wanted to record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials earlier said.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others. The Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing. "I have answered all the questions asked by ED officials today... had answered them earlier, too, and will answer them in the future, too," said Parab while speaking with media persons before leaving the ED office. "I am repeatedly saying I do not own Dapoli's Sai Resort," he said.

The minister claimed the ED case relates of discharge of water from the resort, currently shut, into the sea. Asked whether the central agency has called him again for questioning on Wednesday, Parab said he will come to know about it only in the morning. On rebellion by party colleague Eknath Shinde, Parab declined to comment, saying he was busy with ED questioning through out the day. Parab, 57, is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios. (PTI)