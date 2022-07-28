Pune: A young man was stabbed to death on Tuesday in the Nawa Wada area of ​​central Nanapethe city in Maharashtra's Pune. According to the police, the victim identified as Akshay Laxman Valal, 28, a local resident was stabbed with a knife at around 1 o'clock on Tuesday when Valal was standing in front of the laundry at Nawa Wada, by Mahesh Bura and Kishore Shinde.

The alleged incident has been caught on a CCTV camera. Police said the accused killed Valal out of a personal grudge. When one Atul went to save him, Mahesh Bura tried to kill him too by stabbing him to leave him seriously injured. Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam is investigating the matter further.

Also read: Watch: Youth brutally murdered in broad daylight in Karnataka