Jalna (Maharashtra): A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his friend suspecting him of having an extramarital affair with his wife in Ambad town of Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Holkar Nagar locality of the town in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The victim Rajendra Bhore (40) had stepped out of his house for a morning walk when his friend and neighbour Paraji Divate allegedly stabbed him to death and left him lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and bloodstained clothes and the murder weapon, which he had hidden, were seized, the official said. According to the police, the accused had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and spreading a rumour about his impotency. PTI