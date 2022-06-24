Thane (Maharashtra): A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring his girlfriend after she refused to elope with him. This incident took place in the Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra Thane district. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday, when the accused Rajesh Bharti, accosted the 30-year-old woman who was on her way to work and attacked her with a knife, injuring her; the station house officer of Bhiwandi police station stated.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. (PTI)