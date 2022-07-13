Palghar (Maharashtra): A man and his teenage daughter were killed and two other family members injured on Wednesday after a landslide in the Wagharal Pada area of Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district following heavy rains, officials said. A local fireman and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of local resident Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in the Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am, said District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. "The man and his daughter Roshni Singh (16) died," he added. His wife Vandana Singh (40) and son Om Singh (12) got trapped in the debris.

Some locals and firemen later pulled them out and they were admitted to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said. Anil Singh's body was retrieved from the debris around 10.30 am and his daughter at about 1 pm, the official said. The search operation was later suspended and work was on to clear the debris, Palghar Collector Dr. Manik Gursal said.

The district, located about 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas. Some trees collapsed on Wednesday on a section of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar where a pipeline laying work was underway, Kadam said. (With Agency inputs)