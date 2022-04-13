Beed (Maharashtra): In a shocking case, a man allegedly confined his wife to the four walls of his house for the last four years in the Beed area of Maharashtra so much so that he did not even allow her to bid adieu to her dying father.

The victim, identified as Rupali Kinhikar, in her late 30s, was married to Manoj around 17 years ago. The couple from Jalna Road in Beed lived happily for the initial years after which Manoj started harassing her and questioning her character. Manoj allegedly also stopped her from working at a shop and ultimately locked her up inside the house. What is most shocking, Manoj did not allow Rupali to attend the funeral of her father, who died in August last year.

"The last time I came out of the house was around five or six years ago," a visibly shaken Rupali said as she was finally brought out of her captivity by social workers and police officials. Seeing the condition of the woman, the social workers burst into tears. Besides harassing his wife, the accused also allegedly “terrorised” the two children. "He is not a human being but a beast. We've been seeing this for the last 10 years. He has barely kept her alive. A young woman looks like an 80-year-old today," said one of the neighbours.

She was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. "The victim and her two children were living there. We have admitted her to the district hospital for treatment," a police official said. He also said that after the complaint was lodged, the process of filing a case has been started.

Also read: Bengaluru: Man tortures wife over dowry spat